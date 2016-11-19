Other States

SBI employee dies in bank

A 51-year-old employee of State Bank of India, handling the cash counter at a city branch here, died on Friday after he collapsed during a rush of people who had come to exchange the demonetised currency notes, a bank official said.

The deceased, identified as Rampantula Venkatesh Rajesh, was a customer service assistant at the Gandhi Nagar branch of SBI in the city.

