Rs. 73 lakh cash seized from two cars near Nashik

Cash worth nearly Rs. 73 lakh in now defunct denominations of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 was seized from two cars near Nashik, police said on Thursday.

The police found Rs. 32,99,500 in one car proceeding to Kopargaon, Niphad police station in-charge Ranjit Dere said. And, another car — carrying Rs 40 lakh in cash — travelling to Vaijapur in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district was intercepted, he said.

Following the cash seizure, the cars were impounded by the police, Mr. Dere added.