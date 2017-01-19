The Election Commission-appointed expenditure monitoring teams and enforcement agencies have seized more than ₹64 crore in cash from the poll-bound States, including the maximum of ₹56.04 crore from Uttar Pradesh. The surveillance squads have also seized drugs and liquor in huge quantities. In Punjab, the expenditure monitoring teams have seized ₹8.17 crore, while ₹10 lakh was seized in Uttarakhand and ₹6.95 lakh in Manipur. Drugs worth ₹16.72 lakh were seized in Goa and contraband worth ₹7 lakh were impounded in Manipur. A total of 1.98 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹6.06 crore was seized from various places in Uttar Pradesh. The enforcement agencies recovered about 10,646 litres of liquor worth ₹17.54 lakh from Punjab. — Special Correspondent
Rs. 64 crore cash seized from poll-bound States
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor