Rescued black buck dies

An eight-year-old ailing male black buck that had been rescued by localites at Bhetanai area of Ganjam district in Odisha on Monday could not be saved allegedly due to lack of proper veterinary medical facility in the area.

Non-functional hospital

According to Amulya Kumar Upadhayay, president of Blackbuck Conservation Society (BCS) of Bhetanai, said this recent death of black buck has again brought to fore the reality of non-functional veterinary hospital at Bhetanai. On August 29, 2015 building of a veterinary hospital at Bhetanai had been inaugurated by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Odisha. This veterinary hospital was to provide medical help to the domestic animals of the area as well as to the wild black bucks at the time of need. But till now it has not started functioning as required veterinary surgeon and other staff have not been posted to it. The building of the veterinary hospital remains unused, said Mr Upadhyay.

Ganjam District Blackbuck Protection Committee (GDBPC) has also demanded immediate measures for functioning of this veterinary hospital. The Bhetanai-Balipadar road is most accident prone region for black bucks that live in ample number in this area. This road passes through the black buck inhabited region. More than 2200 blackbucks inhabit Balipadar and Bhetanai areas under Aska forest range. Villagers in this region consider this animal as harbinger of rain and coexist with these deer that roam freely near human habitats. Added to it there are no major predators to kill these animals in this area. So, death rate of these animals is low here.

“But to save black bucks during accidents and the ones rescued in ailing condition there is extreme need to get the Bhetanai veterinary hospital functional”, said Mr Upadhayay. On Monday, the villagers had informed forest department about the ailing black buck rescued by them in time but lack of veterinary support at Bhetanai was surely a catalyst for death of the deer, alleged the locals.