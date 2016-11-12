Rajasthan challenges Salman’s acquittal

The Supreme Court on Friday admitted the Rajasthan government’s appeal, challenging the acquittal of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a case of Chinkara poaching in Jodhpur.

A Bench comprising Justices A.K. Sikri and R. Banumathi also said the matter will be given an expeditious hearing.

The Bench issued notice and sought the response of the actor.

The Rajasthan government had last month moved the plea against Salman’s acquittal by High Court on the ground that the judgment suffered from “legal infirmities.”

The state government had sought a stay on the Rajasthan HC judgement by which the actor’s conviction and jail term of five years was set aside.

“The Rajasthan government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court saying the High Court has erroneously exercised its revisional powers to set aside concurrent findings of lower court which convicted Salman for 5 years and the judgment suffers from legal infirmities.”