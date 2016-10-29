Railway app to offer multiple services

In an efort to make train journeys pleasant and hassle—free, railways will launch an integrated mobile app for availing all travel—related services such as hiring taxis, porters and booking retiring rooms and lounges at stations among others.

The app which aims to provide a one stop solution for various services can be used for booking tickets, ordering food from a favourite restaurant or finding hotel rooms of passengers’ choice outside the stations.

The application is likely to be launched early next year as the required ground work for it is underway, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

Currently, a few apps are operational for booking tickets and food but there is no such app for availing multiple services.

As per plan, the app will offer 17 services like porter, wheelchair, taxi, lounges, bedrolls among others to more than 2 crore passengers who travel in about 11,000 passenger trains per day across 7000 stations in the country.