Other States

Railway app to offer multiple services

Indian Railways is set to launch a mobile app for availing all travel-related services. File Photo: V.V Krishnan

Indian Railways is set to launch a mobile app for availing all travel-related services. File Photo: V.V Krishnan  



In an efort to make train journeys pleasant and hassle—free, railways will launch an integrated mobile app for availing all travel—related services such as hiring taxis, porters and booking retiring rooms and lounges at stations among others.

The app which aims to provide a one stop solution for various services can be used for booking tickets, ordering food from a favourite restaurant or finding hotel rooms of passengers’ choice outside the stations.

The application is likely to be launched early next year as the required ground work for it is underway, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

Currently, a few apps are operational for booking tickets and food but there is no such app for availing multiple services.

As per plan, the app will offer 17 services like porter, wheelchair, taxi, lounges, bedrolls among others to more than 2 crore passengers who travel in about 11,000 passenger trains per day across 7000 stations in the country.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:11:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Railway-app-to-offer-multiple-services/article16085256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY