RLD to release list next week

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, a key player in western Uttar Pradesh, is expected to release the first list of its candidates for the Assembly elections by January 16.

According to a senior RLD leader, the party is waiting for the decision of the Election Commission on the symbol of the Samajwadi Party. Amid rumours of an alliance and subsequent joint campaign by Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, the RLD leader said nothing has been finalised yet.

“A lot of things would depend on who among the warring factions gets the symbol, Mulayam Singh or Akhilesh,” the leader told The Hindu.

“All the talk of alliance between Akhilesh Yadav led SP, RLD and Congress, is at this stage only at the level of conversation. It is also expression of a large number of cadres of these three parties. But noting substantial has happened at this stage to say that the alliance is almost final,” the RLD leader who is a close confidante of Ajit Singh told The Hindu on phone.

