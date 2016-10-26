Punjab Congress calls Kejriwal a “ bhagoda”

October 26, 2016 12:00 am | Updated December 02, 2016 11:48 am IST - Chandigarh:

Punjab Congress on Tuesday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘ bhagoda ’ (escapist), a day after war of words erupted between AAP’s national convener and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Twitter.

“After being forced to cow down before Captain Amarinder Singh’s factually substantiated and sharply aimed salvos during their 24-hour Twitter war, the ‘ bhagoda ’ (escapist) AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal seems to have decided to sulk,” alleged Punjab Congress in a statement here.

PPCC leaders Kewal Singh Dhillon, OP Sonia and Rana Gurjit Singh in a statement here pointed out that even his remaining scheduled programmes, as part of his three-day visit to Punjab, appeared to have completely “fizzled out”, with hardly any takers for “Brand Kejriwal”.

“Kejriwal has already disappeared from the Punjab election scene, even before the announcement of the poll dates,” said the PPCC leaders, asking the AAP leader, “Have you lost your tongue, or are you simply sulking -- a trait you have evidently mastered as Delhi Chief Minister?”

Just last month, in September 2016, the Congress in Delhi had observed ‘Bhagoda Divas’ to protest against the Chief Minister’s continued “absence” from the national Capital, while the people were battling a “virtual epidemic” of diseases, the Punjab Congress said.

Noting that Kejriwal has been “baselessly alleging a nexus between Captain Amarinder and the ruling Badals of Shiromani Akali Dal” they said that he “backed off the moment he was asked to prove his charges publicly”.

Yesterday, war of words between Arvind Kejriwal and Amarinder Singh turned ugly on Twitter after the former accused the Punjab Congress chief of using an Akali leader’s “drug money” to fund his election campaign and the latter shot back, saying the AAP leader was “hallucinating” and challenged him to a debate. - PTI