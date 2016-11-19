Priyanka urged to campaign in U.P.

Priyanka Gandhi was once again asked to consider an appeal to campaign for the Congress in next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, party sources said here on Friday, after a meeting of the State unit’s core group.

This was Ms. Gandhi’s second meeting with leaders of the State unit in an official capacity: party vice-president Rahul Gandhi was not present, suggesting that there is a division of labour, with the sister focussing on U.P.

“We have requested her to campaign,” U.P. Congress campaign committee chairman Sanjay Singh told The Hindu, stressing, “We want her to campaign, but it is up to her.”

The sense in the Congress now is that though this is a long-standing demand, Ms. Gandhi may finally accede to the party’s request, as it is in dire straits. In any case, it was part of the original plan, to incrementally up its game.

Once the election schedule is announced, there will be greater clarity about whether she will campaign in the State. The party wants her to campaign in all 403 segments: in the coming days, an assessment will be made on whether it will be worthwhile — or whether the party should save her for the 2019 general elections.

Earlier, UPCC chief Raj Babbar had said that Ms. Gandhi’s presence would give confidence and energy not only to party men but also to the people across the State.

In the past, Ms. Gandhi has not campaigned in elections outside the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha constituencies, represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi respectively.

Friday’s meeting was attended by former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tewari, Mr. Singh and Mr. Babbar, apart from Ms. Gandhi.