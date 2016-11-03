Police using guns ‘n’ film in fight against Maoists

Along with the power of the gun, Malkangiri district police is also using a short film ‘ Lone Maldanad ’ in the fight against violent activities of Maoists

‘ Lone Maldanad ’, which means ‘home coming’ in tribal Koya language, has been produced by the Malkangiri district police. Shows of this 30-minute short film are being held regularly at village haats in the remote Maoist-infested pockets. Its target audience is tribal populace of the district bordering Maoist-infested regions of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to The Hindu , Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said aim of this down-to-earth documentary is to save simple and gullible tribals from falsity of the Maoist propaganda especially against the surrendered former ultras as well as to motivate more Maoist supporters to get detached from Maoist organisation.

Santosh Mishra, who has directed and scripted this short film, said, “In this film we have truthfully depicted the problems faced by tribals and Dalits who are yet to get basics of development. But at the same time this film also makes the audience realise that violence is not the solution and real revolution can be possible through democratic Gandhian means”.

This short film shows stark reality of underdevelopment of tribals living in remote pockets, experiences of futility of violence by surrendered former Naxalites as well as efforts of police to bring in development.

Problems of tribals living in remote pockets like that of inhabitants of over 150 villages in cut off area of Chitrakonda reservoir are truthfully depicted. But it also provides information about Gurupriya bridge, which is being constructed under tight security to provide direct road communication to the region and how Maoists continue to oppose it since decades.

There are several case studies in this documentary showing efforts of police force to get closer to people by becoming catalysts for provision of education, health services and developmental activities.

Real life characters, especially dreaded Naxalites who have surrendered to lead normal life like Bhima Sodhi, Irma Kabasi, Purnima Khara, Rama Madkami, Shakila as well as several Maoist supporters have openly described how they realised futility of violence of Maoist organisation. Inhabitants of Temurpalli village near Chhattisgarh border show how their village changed when they preferred development instead of Maoist link.

To promote non-violence among the tribals of this Maoist-infested region, the film starts with a myth prevalent in Malkangiri, according to which dacoit Ratnakar had transformed to sage Valmiki in Malkangiri region. People are made to remember that Malkangiri is the birth place of Gandhian tribal leader Sahid Laxman Nayak, who had always used non-violence as his weapon against the British. According to the SP, tribals are getting attracted towards the documentary and are also discussing issues taken up in it.