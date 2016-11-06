Pema Khandu meets Jaitley

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi and had a detailed discussion on all issues of the State.

Discussing on various issues confronting the State, Khandu submitted a detailed memorandum inviting attention to various development aspects and the coordinated support required from the central government.

The memorandum included development issues, pay commission, infrastructure development apart from financial liabilities, an official communique informed.

Khandu informed Jaitley that the present government has inherited huge liabilities of previous several years.

He said the situation has been further aggravated by the fact that several schemes of the Government of India now stood delinked, the burden of implementation of which has fallen upon the State government.

Giving a patient hearing for half an hour, the Finance Minister was considerate about the issues of Arunachal and assured full support.

While extending his gratitude to Jaitley for sanctioning National Film Institute for the State, Khandu invited him to lay the foundation stone of the prestigious institution.

Jaitley is likely to visit for the same after the Parliament session, the release added. - PTI