Parrikar replies to EC’s show cause notice

PANAJI: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday filed a reply to a show cause notice that was issued to him by the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday, in connection with a speech he made during the election campaign.

Mr. Parrikar had reportedly told voters in a speech at a slum near Panaji that it was alright to accept money to attend the rival parties’ rallies, but vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections.

Mr. Parrikar’s counsel criticised the media for misinterpretation of the former Goa Chief Minister’s statements.

On Friday, State Chief Election Officer Kunal said that the ECI will take action in the matter.

The Defence Minister had criticised the Election Commission on Thursday, saying that uploading a show cause notice on its website was a wrong procedure. He had also said that he will respond to the notice, whose contents, according to him, did not have any merit.

At a press conference held at the BJP’s headquarters in the city on Thursday, Mr. Parrikar had said, “Why should the Election Commission upload the notice on a website? Notice should be served [to] an individual. I will reply to them what are their errors [are].”

He had said that he learnt about the notice only after reporters in New Delhi asked him about it.