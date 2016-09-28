Parents held hostage, girl raped in U.P.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday by five men who held her parents hostage and looted them in Para area here, police said.
The incident took place in the wee hours, when over two dozen unidentified miscreants forced their way into the victims’ house and after looting valuables, held the family hostage before taking away the girl with them.
“The girl has told me that she was raped by five men. The incident took place at about 600-700 metres away from the girl’s house. We are probing the matter and a team has been constituted to crack the case,” Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Manzil Saini told reporters.
The miscreants also beat up the victim’s father who sustained head injury.
The victim has been sent to hospital for medical examination. PTI
