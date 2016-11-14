PDP attacks Hurriyat for ‘shutdown’ politics

In a first major party meeting in Srinagar after the four-month unrest, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Beigh on Sunday castigated the Hurriyat for its ‘shutdown’ politics.

“What did the separatists get? What ‘hartal’ is it? The Hurriyat too has to think what they want to give to the nation. How long can they sell dreams to this nation? PDP will continue to tell the truth,” said Mr. Beigh.

The PDP leader called for an honest appraisal to fix responsibility for the present uncertainty in the Valley. “Losses to the economic sector, trade and tourism are virtually irretrievable and someone will have to account for it. Misery and agony has been forced upon people due to the short-sightedness of the detractors of this society.”

Mr. Beigh said his party entered into an agenda with the BJP and “if they [the BJP] trash our agenda, we will kick the chair but not deceive you.”