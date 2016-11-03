Odisha sounds alert over bird flu

With detection of avian influenza in Delhi and Gwalior, the Odisha Health department has sounded high alert in the State and asked the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to take precautionary measures.

Health secretary Arti Ahuja in letters to all the CDMOs has informed that bird flu H5N8 has been detected at National Zoological Park, New Delhi, and Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior. It was confirmed by National Institute of High Security Animal Disease Laboratory at Bhopal.

As the virus is carried by migratory birds, Odisha is on high alert as a large number of migratory birds visit the State at the onset of winter.

All the poultry farms and bird sanctuaries have been advised to take all precautionary measures, Ms Ahuja said, adding the district administrations have asked owners of all the poultry farms report to them if they find any sick or dead chicken.

Ms Ahuja said awareness campaigns would be conducted by the State government and the district administrations have been asked to prepare contingency plan for surveillance, deployment of rapid response teams, screening, case management facility and protection of human health during culling operation. - PTI