Other States

Notice served on Panchayati Raj secretary

A show-cause notice has been served on Panchayati Raj Secretary Vandana Dadel for allegedly posting comments on her Facebook page, allegedly referring to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das’s reported comments on religious conversion of tribals.

The show-cause was served on the 1996 batch officer on Monday seeking explanation, Nidhi Khare, the Principal Secretary of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasha Departments, said.

Prima facie she has been found violating the All India Services Rules, 1968, (rule 3 and 7), Ms. Khare said.-PTI

May 30, 2020

