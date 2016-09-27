Nitish asks 40 lakh plus JD(U) workers to propagate prohibition

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday roped in more than 40 lakh JD(U) workers to counter “falsehood” spread against prohibition by some “affected intellectuals deprived of quota of 1-2 peg.”

“A few intellectuals deprived of their quota of 1-2 peg are spreading falsehood regarding liquor ban in Bihar,” Mr Kumar said at the one-day JD(U) state council meeting.

He appealed to party workers to counter the falsehood by vociferously speaking in favour of alcohol ban.

“In democracy power of speaking matters a lot...move your lips more strongly in favour of prohibition and other programmes of “sushashan” which should become voice of the nation,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr Kumar, who is NationapPresident of JD(U) asked state party leadership to take out “prabhat pheri” and hold “sankalp sabha” on Gandhi Jayanti to promote “jan chetna” (peoples awareness) in favour of prohibition and “seven resolves”.

He also called for organising shivir (camp) and orientation programmes for more than 1.5 lakh active JD(U) workers for the same.

the newly re-elected Bihar JD(U) president Basisthan Narayan Singh promptly responded to CM’s call and announced the programmes for workers on October 2.

Besides Mr Singh, senior party leader Sharad Yadav and a host of State ministers, Members of Parliament, State Legislature and senior party office bearers were in attendance.

In the beginning of his speech, Mr Kumar pointed to some media reports which claimed that there were negligible takers of CM’s offer of providing Sudha dairy outlets in place of closed liquor shops to protect livelihood of those employed there and said, “If they did not come to grab the offer what is my fault?”

“If anybody is really interested to make a reality check of prohibition visit any village in the State and see how happy the women and family are feeling,” he said highlighting merits of April 5 decision to declare Bihar a dry State. - PTI