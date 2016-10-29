Other States

Nitish announces Rs 11 lakh ex—gratia for BSF jawan’s family



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced Rs 11 ex-gratia to the next of kin of BSF head constable Jitendra Singh who was killed in Pak shelling at R S Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Expressing deep condolence at the martyrdom of the brave soldier from the state, Kumar said state honour was accorded to the martyred BSF man during his last rites today, he said.

The jawan, a native of Raxual in East Champaran district, was killed in shelling from Pakistan in violation of ceasefire.

The chief minister said in his condolence message that the country would always remember Singh’s martyrdom and that the entire state was with his family in this hour of grief.

The last rites of the BSF personnel was held at his native Siswa village in Raxual along Indo—Nepal border.

After arrival of his casket, the residents of Raxauls marched on the streets recalling the bravery of the BSF jawan and shouting slogans against Pakistan.

