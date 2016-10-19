New locations found for tea plantation in Arunachal: expert

New locations for tea plantation have been found in the eastern foothills area of Arunachal Pradesh, an expert said on Tuesday.

These areas are dominated by Singhpho and Khamti ethnic groups who have a traditional method of making tea, Tocklai Tea Research Institute expert Pradip Baruah told PTI.

He said the new tea gardens at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh had good production rate with quality leaves.

It was also good news for Arunachal Pradesh that a 24-member team of the Korean International Tea Research Institute and Federation of Korean Tea Masters, including five guides, would visit the State’s tea gardens at Namsai from Wednesday to exchange views on the taste of Korean and Arunachal tea, he said. - PTI

