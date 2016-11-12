Naveen starts signature campaign on Mahanadi, Polavaram issues

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a signature campaign here by becoming the first signatory on a memorandum that would be submitted to the President highlighting the injustices meted out to the State by the Centre on controversial projects constructed by the Chhattisgarh government over River Mahanadi and by the Andhra Pradesh government on Polavaram.

Addressing a massive gathering near his birthplace at Anand Bhawan, Mr Patnaik said the projects in Chhattishgarh would severely affect the flow of water to Odisha in the river during the non-monsoon days and spell doom for the people residing in riverside areas.

“Starting from potable water, the entire livelihood of people of Odisha would get severely jeopardised,” Mr Patnaik said reiterating that he will continue this fight against Centre and the neighbouring State governments for the interest of his State till the last breath of his life.

Indicating that the State government would resort to legal recourse to get justice for the people of Odisha, Mr Patnaik rued over the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards the State despite repeated pleas. “We believe in the Federal spirit of the country but that should not be construed as our weakness,” he said.

Soon after Mr Patnaik signed on the memorandum, five accomplished farmers of State followed suit. Some eminent citizens of the city drawn from several walks of life also put their signatures on it following which the Ministers and other BJD leaders sitting on the dais signed the memorandum.

Party sources said the memorandum will contain at least one signature each from all the 87 lakh families of the State.