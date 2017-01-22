Naidu says people accepting note-ban to tackle corruption

PANAJI: The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that India has total freedom of expression, which gives people the right to freely call the Prime Minister Hitler or Mussolini.

Commenting on the concerns of freedom of expression raised in a recent advisory by the Goa Church to the voters, the Minister said that people who have such complaints “should remember the Emergency era.”

The church had also slammed the digitalisation initiatives of the Centre, saying that it had not thought about the masses. To this, Mr. Naidu said, “It is their view. [the] Country’s view is that this was long overdue. There is a parallel economy going on in the country.” He added that the demonetisation is being accepted by people across the country as a measure to tackle black money and corruption.

Asked about Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently saying that a Goan Central leader could be asked to lead the State post-election, and whether that meant that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar would be back in Goa, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Gadkari is a senior party leader and everyone concerned, including media, were intelligent enough to understand what he meant.”

Mr. Naidu declined to commit to the Centre backing an ordinance legalising the banned bullfighting sport ‘dhirio’ in Goa.