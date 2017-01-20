NIA arrests ULFA leader Gagan Hazarika

The NIA on Friday announced that they have arrested ULFA (I) leader Gagan Hazarika from Guwahati.

A statement released by the investigating agency said Hazarika alias Joydeep Cheleng was arrested on Wednesday.

Hazarika is a senior trained cadre, had joined the banned outfit in 2008 and acquired the rank of SS 2nd Lieutenant in ULFA (I).

He has been arrested when he was produced before the Special NIA Court, Guwahati from the District Jail Sivasagar, District- Sivasagar, Assam on Production Warrant and taken into Police Custody for six days.

His arrest is likely to throw light on the activities of senior leadership of the ULFA, including Chairman Mukul Hazarika and C-in-C Paresh Barua since he was closely associated with them during their visit /stay at camps of ULFA located in Myanmar, an NIA statement said.