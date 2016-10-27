NEDA announces candidate

The ruling North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday announced its official candidate for the by-election to the Hayuliang Assembly constituency scheduled on November 19 next.

“Dasanglu Pul, the youngest wife of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, has been unanimously chosen as the NEDA candidate and she will contest the election on a BJP ticket,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu told a press conference.

“Her name will be sent to the NEDA convenor for final approval,” Mr Khandu said adding, among the three wives of the former CM, Dasanglu’s name was unanimously chosen.

Mr Khandu said the BJP being a coalition partner with the PPA in the NEDA government, Dasanglu would contest from BJP ticket.

BJP State unit president Tapir Gao, who was also present in the press conference, informed that the name of the candidate would be forwarded to the party leadership for final approval and all the formalities would be completed by tomorrow.

Gao appealed to other parties, including the Opposition Congress, not to field any candidate on sympathetic ground keeping in view the contribution made by Kalikho Pul for the State. “With only two years left for the next election, it will be an opportunity for the people of the State to pay respect to the former CM by electing one of his wives unopposed,” Gao said. - PTI