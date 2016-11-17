Murder accused attacks lady lawyer in court

An accused in a murder case attacked a lady lawyer with a sharpened bamboo stick in the premises of south Mizoram’s Lunglei district court, police said on Wednesday.

Lalramenga, who has been sent to judicial custody by the court, was sitting outside the courtroom of the district and sessions Judge before being produced in the court yesterday.

He called out to advocate R Zothantluangi who was passing by.

Zothantluangi, thinking that the prisoner, who was not known to her, wanted to consult her on some matters and went up to him. Lalramenga then brought out his concealed weapon and attacked her.

Police quoting eye-witnesses said Lalramenga tried to stab the lawyer in her stomach but she protected herself with her hands and sustained minor injuries.

The accused, the police said, is suffering from some mental problems and had told his interrogators that he thought the lawyer was torturing his mother while he is in jail. - PTI