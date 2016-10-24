Other States

Modi to initiate Varanasi Allahabad track doubling process



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Rs 751 crore project for doubling the railway track from Varanasi, officials said.

“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the doubling railway tracks on the 120 kilometers Allahabad—Varanasi route via Madhav Singh,” Chief Public Relation Officer (North Eastern Railway) Sanjay Yadav told IANS.

This will be Modi’s eighth visit to his Lok Sabha constituency since becoming the Prime Minister.

According to senior officials, the project was sanctioned in the 2016 railways budget.

“It would take around two years to complete the doubling of the tracks on the route,” Yadav said.

The railways will also construct seven big and 115 small bridges on the route.

