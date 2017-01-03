Moderate earthquake rocks Tripura

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale was felt in Tripura at 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district in the north-eastern State.
No damage to life or property was immediately reported.
“The 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 1439 hours. The epicentre was located at a depth of 28 km in the district,” the NCS said.
Many panic-stricken people ran out of their homes and shops as the quake struck the region.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor