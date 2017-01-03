Moderate earthquake rocks Tripura

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale was felt in Tripura at 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district in the north-eastern State.

No damage to life or property was immediately reported.

“The 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 1439 hours. The epicentre was located at a depth of 28 km in the district,” the NCS said.

Many panic-stricken people ran out of their homes and shops as the quake struck the region.