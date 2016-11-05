Mizoram drafts eco-tourism policy

The Mizoram Eco-tourism Policy has been drafted by the government to promote eco-tourism in the State, State Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte said on Friday.

Addressing the party workers at the Congress Bhavan here, Mr Ralte said that the State being a hot spot of biodiversity, an eco-tourism policy would seek to turn it into a tourist destination for flora and fauna.

He said that a committee to review the Mizoram Bamboo Policy of 2002 was constituted as the policy was thought to be obsolete and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to Rs 360 crore as a first phase project for promotion of bamboo resources in the State would soon be submitted after detailed discussion with the NITI Aayog.- PTI