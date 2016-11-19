Militants open fire, encounter breaks out in South Kashmir

An encounter broke out today after security forces launched a search operation to track down hiding militants in a village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.

Security forces this evening launched an anti-militancy operation after receiving a tip off about their presence at Begumbagh village in Kakapora area, 25 km from here, a police official said.

He said hiding militants opened fire on noticing the security forces who retaliated, triggering a gunbattle.

The encounter was going on when last reports were received, the official said, adding further details are awaited.