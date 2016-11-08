Militant killed, 2 jawans injured in J&K

A recently recruited Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday. According to the police officials, the encounter started at Wangam village with security forces raiding a house following specific intelligence.

The militant, Sadam Hussain Mir, a resident of Chatripora Shopian, was killed and two Army personnel were injured in the operation.

One assault rifle, five AK 47 magazines, 119 AK 47 rounds and one hand grenade were recovered from the spot. Mir, who hails from a well-to-do family, had joined the militant ranks in September.

In a tribute to the militants, Hizb operational spokesperson Burhan-ud-Din said, “The armed struggle against India will continue till it is taken to its logical conclusion. We will continue to fight till Indian troops are present in the Valley.”

North Kashmir’s Kupwara district and Jammu's Poonch district witnessed fresh ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops on Monday.

An official said the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil Sector and Poonch using 82 mm mortars and automatic weapons. Indian forces responded to the firing, said a defence source.

Meanwhile, the cross-border bus service, which was stopped two weeks ago amidst rising tensions,resumed on Monday. The bus, which runs twice a week, carried 35 passengers across the LoC.