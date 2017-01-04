Mehbooba mishandled 2016 unrest: Omar

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of “mishandling” the six-month unrest in the Valley in the summer of 2016.

J&K Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta had allowed a discussion on the unrest following an uproar by the Opposition.

“There was confusion whether Ms. Mufti was aware of the [Hizbul Mujahideen commander] Burhan Wani encounter. The government completely failed in dealing with the situation. Ms. Mufti should accept responsibility for the killing of civilians during the unrest,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah, whose party disrupted the Assembly proceeding earlier demanding an exclusive debate on the civilian killings, said the 2010 unrest could not be compared with the one in 2016.

“We did not blame Pakistan or the Opposition for the situation then. I did not blame my officials in 2010. We made mistakes and I admitted making mistakes.”