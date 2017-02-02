Other States

Media house moves court over exit polls

PANAJI: Sociedade De Fomento Industrial Pvt. Ltd., a media house belonging to Goa’s Timblo group, filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court at Goa on Thursday, challenging the guidelines of the Election Commission for conducting exit polls on February 4, the election day in Goa.

The High Court has issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard. The matter will be heard on Friday.

Prudent Media, a local cable channel belonging to Sociadade De Fomento had scheduled to conduct exit polls on February 4, with consent to publish/telecast the results after 6 p.m. on March 8, once the last phase of election is over.

The ECI has banned media organisations to come out with exit polls under Article 126(a) of The Representations of the People’s Act.

