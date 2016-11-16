Maoists using tribals to deposit demonetised notes

With reports that Maoists are making efforts to exchange their ill-gotten cash in the form of demonetised 500 and 1000 rupee notes using poor tribals, the police in Naxalite-infested Malkangiri district of Odisha bordering Chhatisgarh and Andhra Pradesh have started keeping a strict watch on branches of banks in remote pockets.

According to Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, the police had received intelligence reports that Maoists were trying to deposit their stock of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes in Jan Dhan accounts of poor tribals through threats or other means. To check this attempt of ultras, all banks have been directed to keep a watch on the huge deposits being made in Jan Dhan accounts. “There is extra watch on persons coming from cut off area of Chitrakonda reservoir”, he said.

On Tuesday, a tribal, who had come to deposit Rs1.30 lakh at Chitrakonda branch of State Bank of India (SBI) was detained by the police and taken for interrogation to ascertain source of the cash. A long queue of tribals was seen at this bank branch who were holding large quantity of cash in the form of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

Security has also been strengthened at bank branches and ATM counters in Maoist-prone district as there is fear that ultras may also try to loot new currency notes during their transportation or from banks. In April 2009, armed Maoists had looted around Rs. 99 lakh from a vehicle transporting cash from SBI branch near Chitrakonda.