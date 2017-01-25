Maoist leader, wife, surrenders before Kolkata police

Communist Party of India (Maoist) State Committee member and a prominent leader along the Bengal-Jharkhand border Ranjit Pal on Wednesday surrendered before the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police. His wife Jharna Giri alias Anita also surrendered with him at a press conference at West Bengal police headquarters Bhawani Bhawan.

Mr. Pal, 45, was also the area commander on the Bengal-Jharkhand border committee and his name had surfaced a number of times in various ultra left activities in south-west Bengal. The couple also surrender a self-loading rifle (SLR) to the police officials present.

“There are several cases against him. This is a very very important case of transfer,” Director-General of West Bengal Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha told the media. With the surrender of the duo, the number of those surrendered in the State has increased to 21, he added.

“I am surrendering before Kolkata Police STF and beginning a new life and appeal those who are wrong path to join the main stream,” Mr. Pal, who wore a black outfit read from a statement. He went on to say that in past 17 years he has realised that taking up arms is not a solution to people’s problems and the issues have been sorted out in West Bengal to a large extent.