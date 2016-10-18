Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh

One suspected member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, the police claimed.

“There were reports by villagers from Konta ( a town in Sukma district) that about five to six armed men were spotted near a school last night. The area was cordoned off and searched by Sukma police and the CRPF’s 217th battalion. An exchange of fire between the Maoists and the security forces took place early in the morning today. One dead body of a male Maoist was recovered along with two locally made guns ,” said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr.I.Kalyaan Elesela in a statement which was circulated to media by Bastar police chief Mr.Shiv Ram Prasad Kalluri.

Mr.Kalluri also informed that the search of the area was still going on.