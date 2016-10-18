Man beheads father in M.P.

A 32-year-old man on Monday allegedly beheaded his father over a property dispute in the district and was nabbed when he was running away with the hacked-off head.

The gruesome incident took place in the area under Baheriya police station limits, 15 km from the district headquarters, police said.

Manohar Lodhi had an altercation with his father Prahlad (67) on Sunday evening when the latter stopped him from cutting his standing crop of soybean over 16 acres of land at Semra Mojha village, City Superintendent of Police Gautam Solanki said.

Manohar beheaded his father on Monday morning with an axe. - PTI