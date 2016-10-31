Maharashtra anti-graft body remains headless

Almost three months after the post of Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau became vacant, Maharashtra is yet to appoint a new chief for the State’s anti-graft body.

The Maharashtra ACB is in charge of taking action against all State-level bureaucrats accused of graft and has handled numerous high-profile cases like the irrigation scam, the Maharashtra Sadan scam and the Kripashankar Singh disproportionate assets case.

The post, which is the second most important posting in the State police force, was formerly held by current police chief Satish Mathur. Mr. Mathur took over from retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit as DGP, Maharashtra Police on July 30 this year, and the post of DG, ACB has been vacant since then.

Usually, the next senior most officer of DG rank is appointed as the ACB chief. However, close to three months down the line, the post is still vacant.

Serving IPS officers point out that the logical contender for the post is Rakesh Maria, who is currently serving as DG, Home Guards. Formerly holding the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner, Mr. Maria was unceremoniously transferred to Home Guards bang in the middle of the Sheena Bora murder investigation, and Ahmad Javed, currently the Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, was appointed as the city police chief.

Mr. Maria has been the head of the Home Guards since then, even as another, much more important DG level post lies vacant. The other logical candidates for the post in terms of seniority would have been DG Meeran Borwankar — but she is currently on deputation to the central government and posted with the Bureau of Police Research and Development — and DG Prabhat Ranjan, who is serving as DG, Legal and Technical, Maharashtra.

When contacted, Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil did not respond to questions.