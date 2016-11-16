J&K acceded to secular India, not ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Farooq

National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir acceded to secular India and not a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Chairing the NC’s working committee meeting in Ganderbal district, Dr. Abdullah said the Government of India was bound to make provisions to grant autonomy to the State. “It was a guarantee that had time and again been clarified with the representatives from the Government of India. Autonomy remains the only constitutional remedy to Kashmir issue and there was nothing unconstitutional about it,” said Dr. Abdullah.

Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on ‘Hindu Rashtra’, the NC leader said, “J&K’s very basis of relationship with India is based on the secular nature of the country.”

Dr. Abdullah said, “Dialogue is the only way forward and Autonomy is the only real solution.”

He asked India and Pakistan to stop border skirmishes.