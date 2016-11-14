Jamiat opposes interference in personal law

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind (JUH), the influential body of Deobandi clerics, has opposed the Union government’s attempts to reform Muslim personal law and pledged to work with Dalits in their fight against injustice and discrimination. The clerics’ body has also promised to take action against Muslim men who misuse triple talaq.

A three-day convention of JUH, which ended in Ajmer on Sunday with the participation of over 60,000 people from all over the country, also witnessed signs of reconciliation between two dominant schools of Islamic thought — Deobandi and Barelvi — in the Indian sub-continent.

Noted Barelvi cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and Sajjadanashins (hereditary administrators) of 20 dargahs attended the event.