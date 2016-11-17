JE toll rises to 112

Encephalitis death toll of children in Malkangiri district of Odisha rose to 112 on Wednesday as four more children breathed their last in Malkangiri district headquarter hospital during past 24 hours.

The victims are Sidharth Beti (3) of Kataguda, Sibani Padiami (4) of Potrel village, Sahadeb Padiami (3) of Simagudi and Kasturi Hantala of Chitapalichari of the district.

Since the past 69 days, children are continuing to die in this remote tribal dominated district. While some of them have died due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE), others have died with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), reason of which is yet to be ascertained.

On Wednesday, 18 children suffering with encephalitis symptoms were under treatment in Malkangiri district headquarter hospital. Three of them were in its ICU. On Tuesday, Odisha Health Minister Pradip Kumar Amat had told media that 93 children had died in Malkangiri district. Out of them 32 were infected by JE virus. The others had symptoms of acute encephalitis but no trace of JE had been found in their body. The Health Minister said that 180 villages in seven blocks of the district were affected in the vector-borne JE.

Official sources in Makangiri claimed that situation was improving in the district as rate of admission of children with encephalitis symptoms in Malkangiri district hospital had started to go down. Administration has made arrangements to immediately transport any child developing symptoms of fever or encephalitis to the district headquarter hospital. Viral disease JE has no treatment till date. Early medical care can save lives.