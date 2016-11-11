JD(U), RJD MLAs spar on stage at Nitish rally

On the second day of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Nischay Yatra (tour of resolve), JD(U) and RJD MLAs got into a spat on stage ahead of Mr. Kumar’s address in Motihari, in East Champaran district.

A day after he kicked-off the first leg of his outreach from West Champaran, Mr Kumar on Thursday reached Motihari. At the Zila school, Mr Kumar was to address a Jan Chetna Sabha (a public meeting) but before he arrived on stage a row over seats turned ugly.

The spat began between JD(U) MLC Satish Kumar and the RJD MLA from the Dhaka assembly constituency Faizal Rahman over a seat in the front row on the stage for the local RJD district president. The verbal duel between the two leaders and their supporters continued for over five minutes even as the waiting audience broke into laughter. The row was resolved after senior leaders from both the parties intervened just ahead of Mr Kumar’s arrival on stage.

Later, Mr Kumar reiterated the social impact of the government’s prohibition programme and the seven resolves in society at large. He also urged people, especially women, to stay united on the prohibition issue which is set to present a “shining example” in other States too. Mr Kumar further listed achievements of his government and said the grand alliance government has been fulfilling its promises. A small group of persons, however, protested at the venue over the government’s unkept promises.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP took a dig at incident. “When their leaders over a seat on stage, one can imagine how well the alliance is working in the State…leaders of both the parties have been at odds over a number of issues and development of the State has only been remained on paper or in the public speeches made by the Chief Minister,” said senior State BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav.