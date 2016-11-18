Industrialist faces arrest over murder

: Mahimananda Mishra, industrialist and promoter of a leading port in Odisha, is facing arrest after police found him to have allegedly masterminded the murder of Mahendra Swain, who was heading a group that challenged the monopoly of his stevedore company at the port town of Paradip.

Police close in

With the arrest of five persons, who allegedly confessed to the crime, Jagatsinghpur police tightened the noose around the industrialist, who has been absconding since the murder took place on October 26.

Clinching evidenc

“We have got clinching evidence against Mishra. All the accused, who actively participated in the murder, have been arrested. The industrialist had paid Rs. 12 lakh for hiring assassins to carry out the murder,” Soumendra Priyadarshi, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) told The Hindu , over phone on Thursday.

According to the police, Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), headed by Mishra and a few other associate companies had been enjoying a monopoly over the stevedoring business of Paradip Port for decades.

The industrialist also heads the Paradip Port Stevedores Association (PPSA). The deceased was heading Seaways Shipping Company, a prominent member of the new association that was formed recently.

Rivalry

“The murder was first conceptualised in September 2015 by Mahima Mishra and Rakesh Choubey, a middle man and close associate. The issue cropped up again in August-September 2016 after Seaways got the contract from SAIL,” said Mr. Priyadarshi.

The IG (police) said hurt by the loss of contract, they decided to eliminate Swain, who was head of the rival company.

Odisha police had recently issued a look-out circular against Mishra to prevent him from escaping the country. Meanwhile, the police conducted several raids at Paradip, Cuttack, Puri, Angul and Jharsuguda to track him down. The police are also looking into his involvement in previous crimes, including cases of murder.