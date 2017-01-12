In Uttarakhand, top-heavy BJP does a tightrope walk

The BJP will not project a chief ministerial face in Uttarakhand for the Assembly elections in the State next month.

With several ex-Chief Ministers in its camp, the party has decided to take the path of least resistance and not to project a local face since that could trigger factionalism in the party.

“As of now, among the former Chief Ministers B.C. Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Vijay Bahuguna, there are too many aspirants. Therefore, to avoid all sorts of rivalry, the decision is not to project any local face in the polls,” said a senior general secretary of the BJP.

MPs ineligible

In fact, the leader said it has also been stipulated that those who are already members of Parliament will not be considered for ticket in the Assembly polls. This automatically rules out Mr. Khanduri, Mr. Koshiyari and Mr. Pokhriyal.

“We will be going into the polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as our face and the slogan ‘Atal ne banaya, Modi savarengey’ (What Atal created, Modi will develop) has been coined for our campaign,” said the leader.

The State of Uttarakhand was created, along with Chattisgarh and Jharkhand under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

The party is also counting on demonetisation and, more particularly, the surgical strikes carried out by the army across the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, to build a momentum for itself.

“Chief Minister Harish Rawat is unpopular in his own party and there have been several corruption scams under his regime, all this will be our plank,” said the source.