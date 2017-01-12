In Uttarakhand, BSP looks at retaining base

In the upcoming Uttarakhand elections, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is faced with the task of holding on to its support base and providing an alternative outside of the Congress and BJP, the Samajwadi Party, battling a crisis in Uttar Pradesh, is yet to pave its way into the Assembly.

Since four Uttarakhand Assembly constituencies — Khanpur, Jhabrera, Manglaur and Bhagwanpur — out of the total 70 are along the UP border, voting in these seats and nearby areas is usually influenced by the politics in UP’s Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur districts.

In 2002, the BSP fielded candidates from 68 seats and won in seven. In 2007, it contested 69 seats and won eight. In the 2012 elections, the party contested all the 70 seats but won on only three. Two of the three MLAs were suspended by the BSP in 2014 for favouring the Congress.

The party is now left with only one MLA — Sarwat Kareem Ansari. “On the instructions of behenji [BSP supremo Mayawati] we will be fielding young candidates in 50 per cent of the seats,” Uttarakhand BSP president Brighurashan Rao said.