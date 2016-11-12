Other States

Identification of refugees begins in Asapara camp

Identification of bona fide residents of Mizoram began on Friday at the Asapara camp, the largest of the six Bru relief camps in North Tripura district, Mizoram-Tripura border Mamit Deputy Commissioner Lalbiaksangi said.

Those identified as residents of Mizoram were marked to be repatriated in the ongoing repatriation process and the identification was scheduled to be conducted till Monday, Lalbiaksangi told PTI. The identification process was completed in Kaskau, Khakchangpara and Hamsapara camps where 5,725 Brus belonging to 1,109 families were identified as residents of Mizoram till Wednesday. - PTI

