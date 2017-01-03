'IS pamphlets' row: Kasargod duo found innocent

Two persons arrested on suspicion of distributing pro-Islamic State pamphlets in Goa, were released on Tuesday after the police found out that they were innocent.

Abdul Nazir and Iliyas Ismail, both from Kasargod in Kerala, were arrested on Monday after they were found distributing pamphlets written in Kannada mentioning Islamic State. It was later found that the writing were actually against the banned terror outfit.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), North Goa, Pundalik Khorjuvenkar, on Tuesday released them on a personal bond of Rs.10,000 each.

Superintendent of Police (SP), north Umesh Gaonkar told The Hindu, on Tuesday afternoon, that after police verified that there was nothing suspicious about the duo, they were produced before the SDM requesting for their release. The police concluded that they were innocent and informed the Kasargod SP.

The police said Ilhias U. (34) and Abdul Nazir (24), are brothers-in-law. The men, from Kasargod, Kerala, were about to distribute leaflets of a Salafi conclave, at Dona Paula beach near Panaji. The police found “Saitaan ISIS” scribbled in Kannada on their leaflet parcel. A senior police official said they were detained under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC. They were supposed to distribute leaflets of a conference of Husain Salafi in Mangalore from January 9 to 16.

The Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau official and local police collectively interrogated the duo. “We had to verify activities. So they were detained. Margao police were informed to verify activities at the Salafi masjid. Mangaluru police were contacted about the Salafi conclave,” said Mr. Gaonkar.

According to Mr Gaonkar, Karnataka Ministers are supposed to be guests at the convention, which is to take place from January 9 to 15 at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru.

“We were told that they have also involved Catholics, Jains and people from other religions. After verification, we realise they are innocent,” said Mr. Gaonkar.

They were later taken to the SDM for release. Intelligence Bureau sources told The Hindu that they did not get anything of suspicion and that they had all identity cards.

“We have found no link of terror. They are closely involved in Salafi activities.”

They believe in true Islam,” said a senior official of IB requesting anonymity and added that “the pamphlet in Kannada condemned ISIS. The local police did not realise this immediately because it was written in Kannada. We verified it with a Kannada translator.”