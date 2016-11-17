IMA organises sit-in inside Civil Hospital in Mizoram

The Indian Medical Association’s Mizoram branch members on Wednesday organised a sit-in demonstration inside the Civil Hospital in Aizawl demanding, among others, a legislation giving adequate autonomy to the Medical Council and non-interference by the government
IMA Mizoram branch honorary secretary John Zohmingthanga said that a memorandum was addressed to the Prime Minister, copies of which given to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Members of Parliament and Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl district.
Zohmingthanga said that the IMA members wore black badges and displayed banners in different hospitals and clinics across the State.
The IMA protested against the government’s proposal to establish National Medical Commission in place of the scrapped Medical Council of India (MCI).
The doctors also demanded that modern medicine and AYUSH medicine should not be mixed and that only graduates in the modern scientific medicine should be allowed to prescribe scheduled drugs.
They demanded that Parliament legislate an Act to protect doctors and hospitals from attacks by outside agencies. - PTI
