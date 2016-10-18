Human rights panel recommends Rs. 5 lakh compensation to injured student

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) recommended compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to a student who was left paralysed after a concrete slab came crashing down on him in his school.

The incident had taken place in Jarki Project Upper Primary School of Sarakana Block in the district of Mayurbhanj district in 2014. Two students, Aju Naik and Kajal Munda, studying in Class-V and Class-VII suffered injuries when a concrete slab of a window fell on them.

While Kajal Munda was treated at the District Headquarters’ Hospital at Baripada, Aju Naik’s condition was critical. He was immediately shifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Human rights lawyer Prabir Das had moved the OHRC seeking compensation for the students claiming negligence of the school authorities that led to the life-threatening accident. Later it was found that Pramod Kumar Mohant, the school headmaster, had undertaken ‘unauthorised’ construction without seeking technical consultation.

“The SCB Medical College Hospital had discharged Aju Nayak stating it was a case of cervical spinal cord injury. His physical impairment with regards to both of his legs and arms was 100 per cent,” said Mr. Das.

“The child since his discharge from the SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, has been bed-ridden as he is suffering from complete paralysis of the body from the neck down without any treatment. As it seems, the State government as well as the district administration have completely forgotten his case and virtually he is in a vegetative state,” he said.

The rights activist had sought an award of Rs. 10 lakh for the boy as he belonged to poor tribal family with no resources to look after him.

“From the totality of the material available on record, the only irresistible conclusion which can be drawn is that due to unauthorised and wilful negligence on the part of the headmaster of school, such a catastrophe could visit the poor tribal boy,” said OHRC Acting Chairperson Justice B. K. Mishra.