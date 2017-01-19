Other States

Hooch tragedy in Surat claims five lives

In a major hooch tragedy, five persons died in Surat after they consumed spurious liquor.

The incident has exposed the tall claims by the State government, which recently promulgated an ordinance to make the prohibition law more stringent.

“Five persons have died of spurious liquor and an inquiry has been ordered,” a senior government official said from Surat.

This is a second major incident of hooch has taken place in South Gujarat.

Earlier in last September, 20 persons died of spurious liquor following which the State government had shunted out range IG and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Surat district.

Medical report awaited

As per the medical report, four persons died after consumption of spurious liquor while one case is suspected and medical report is awaited.

On Wednesday, the police carried out raids at several places where country made liquor was being brewed or stored.

