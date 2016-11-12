Hoarders ‘hiring’ villagers, students for getting their notes exchanged

Black money hoarders in the city seem to have hit upon new ideas to get their extra cash converted into legal tenders while the customers stood in queues for much-needed cash on the second day of exchange of old notes.

As soon as the banks opened on Friday, a group of people was seen getting off from a van a few hundred metres away from a branch situated on the outskirts of city to get Rs. 100 and Rs. 2000 notes. Once the exchange of money was completed in that branch in one hour time, the van allegedly came to pick up these men and women.

In the next hour, the same group of people was spotted at another branch. This time, they did not move in a group. When asked why they would want so much cash on a single day, the villagers kept mum. Their ‘handler’ swiftly whisked them away from the bank near Patia in the city.

In the afternoon, some college students reached a bank at Patia and filled up the form meant for exchange of money. They also revealed nothing about their motive.

It appears that black money holders kept scouting for potential ‘trusted men and women’ for exchanging their unaccounted money. “I have been offered Rs. 10,000 in lieu of depositing Rs. 1 lakh in my account,” said Sriram Mohanta, a farmer of Raisuna in Keonjhar district.

Meanwhile, harrowing time for general customers was far from over. “I tried to withdraw cash from an ATM early in the morning. By the time my turn came, the ATM ran out of cash. I had no option, but to rush to bank to get some old notes converted into Rs. 100 bank notes. In the process, I lost a half day,” said Sunita Mishra, who is pursuing management programme in city-based college.

As adequate legal cash was not available in market, people also faced difficulties in buying daily commodities.

In view of the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed banking operations on Friday and urged the banks to provide hassle-free service to the people.