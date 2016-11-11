Himachal announces incentives to teachers to give good results

With hundreds of government schools on the verge of closure because of poor infrastructure and no students, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced incentives to teachers to give good results and hold back students in government schools.

The State Cabinet in its meeting here gave the approval to launch the Chief Minister Shikshak Samman Yojna to motivate teachers and headmasters to give better results in government schools in subjects like Maths, Science and English.

The teachers giving 100 per cent results for five years will be given extension in service and even monetary awards.

The strength of students in various primary and middle schools in the hill State is going down. In more than 2,050 government schools, mostly opened on political considerations by the government, the total strength of students is less than 15.

No students

In more than 300 such schools the number of students are just between 5 and 10. In Mandi district, about a dozen schools faced closure since no students came for admissions.

The people are withdrawing their children from the government schools because of bad results, poor quality of education and total mismanagement in the education department.

There are less than 15 students in 112 schools of a total of 149 schools in Lahaul-Spiti.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who quite often announces either opening up of a new school or upgrading the existing schools, has himself declared that schools with less than 15 students would be closed in future.

The Opposition has always condemned his irrational policy of opening new schools in rural areas on political grounds and not improving the existing standards of education in the existing institutions.

Despite free uniforms, books and food in government schools, people prefer to send their children to private schools because of noncommittal attitude of the school teachers and complete negligence of the education department, complain the majority parents.

The school system has not been rationalised by the incumbent government and the education department headed by the Chief Minister.

Some of the schools have three to four students and an equal number of teachers. In some schools, having a good strength, there are no regular teachers and other infrastructure.

School teachers have very strong unions and are a big political pressure group, say the parents and students.